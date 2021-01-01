About this product

As we know, Yocan is one of the top players and well-know in the vape word. You can find many blockbuster vaporizers under its belt. Yocan has release a new Evolve Plus XL 2020 version vape pen earlier this year. Read on to discover why Yocan Evolve Plus XL become more and more popular?



Main Features



Innovative Premium Vaporizer kit with 1400mAh battery

Compact design and attractive colors

On-the-go design meet different users

Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer

USB Charging

Adjustable Airflow



Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL on YocanTech.com