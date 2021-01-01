About this product
As we know, Yocan is one of the top players and well-know in the vape word. You can find many blockbuster vaporizers under its belt. Yocan has release a new Evolve Plus XL 2020 version vape pen earlier this year. Read on to discover why Yocan Evolve Plus XL become more and more popular?
Main Features
Innovative Premium Vaporizer kit with 1400mAh battery
Compact design and attractive colors
On-the-go design meet different users
Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer
USB Charging
Adjustable Airflow
Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
