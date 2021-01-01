About this product

The Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Champagne Gold 2020 version kit is comprised of the pen, atomizer and mouthpiece. The Evolve Plus XL 2020 version comes in 6 new stylish colors. The coil and atomizer are also sold separately, and you also can buy an evolve plus XL battery if you have the atomizer.



The Evolve Plus XL is the well-know vaporizer from Yocan, a button operated vape pen. It's a top-of-the-line vaporizer pen on 2020 vape market. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is built-in 1400 mAh rechargeable battery.



Main Features:

Next-Generation Vaporizer

Ultra-Compact Design

Medical Grade Material Construction

QUAD Quartz Coil Atomizer

Powerful 1400 mAh Battery

Removable Magnetic Mouthpiece

Micro-USB Pass Through Charging



Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL information, please visit YocanTech.com