About this product

The Yocan Evolve Plus XL vape pen battery is designed to be a practical and functional device. The Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 version now bears a standard 1400mAh battery capacity which is more than enough for just your casual vaping sessions.



The Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery 2020 version life is amazing



If you are a newbie vape user, this Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery could last you several days to a week. If you are a heavy user, you’ll find yourself charging it at least once.



Main Features:



1400mAh battery capacity

Easy to Operate

Single button vape device

Container jar

Micro USB Port

Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL battery information, please visit Yocan Official site.