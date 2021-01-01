Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Pen 2020 Version

by Yocan®
Buy Here

About this product

Enjoy Your Vaping Life with Yocan Evolve Plus XL! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version is a cutting-edge all-in-one Vape Pen.

Features
Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer.
USB Charging.
Adjustable Airflow.
Coil Cap.
1400mAh Battery.
Built-In Dual Compartment Wax Jar.
Detachable Hanging Ring.

Yocan Evolve Plus XL has 2020 version! If you want to try Yocan Evolve Plus XL, please contact us. Enjoy Your Vaping Life with Yocan Evolve Plus XL!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Yocan®
Yocan®
Shop products
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.

We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.

OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.