About this product
Which item is the most performance Pocket Vaporizer 2020 from Yocan? Read on to find out the answer.
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is the exciting transformation of the original Evolve Plus. The upgrade QUAD coil is fast heating than QDC, which come with previous version. Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Sakura Pink Version is the popular small yet mighty vaporizer. Enjoy the button-less, ease of the Yocan Evolve Plus XL you’ve come to love in a bigger, more luxurious way!
Main Features:
QUAD coil
Micro USB Charging
Adjustable Airflow
Detachable Hanging Ring
Lightweight
Easy to use
Magnetic connection
The battery life is good
Learn more detail regarding The Yocan Evolve Plus XL, please visit Yocantech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
