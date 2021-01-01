About this product

Which item is the most performance Pocket Vaporizer 2020 from Yocan? Read on to find out the answer.



The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is the exciting transformation of the original Evolve Plus. The upgrade QUAD coil is fast heating than QDC, which come with previous version. Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Sakura Pink Version is the popular small yet mighty vaporizer. Enjoy the button-less, ease of the Yocan Evolve Plus XL you’ve come to love in a bigger, more luxurious way!



Main Features:



QUAD coil

Micro USB Charging

Adjustable Airflow

Detachable Hanging Ring

Lightweight

Easy to use

Magnetic connection

The battery life is good



Learn more detail regarding The Yocan Evolve Plus XL, please visit Yocantech.com