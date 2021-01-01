About this product
The Falcon is the latest multi-functional vaporizer from Yocan. Design your own vaping experience at your will. The Yocan Falcon is an incredible 6 in 1 vaporizer. Let's start to design your own smart e-rig Today!
The Yocan Falcon Incredible 6 in 1 Vaporizer Pen
Main features
Size: 55x198mm
6 in 1 vaporizer
Battery Capacity: 1000mAh
QTC Coil (Quartz Tri Coil)
Pancake Coil
XTAL tip
10 Sec Preheat Function (1.8V)
Featured 3 Voltage Levels: (3.2V, 3.7V, 4.2V)
Type-C Charging
Package Content
1x Falcon Pen (1000mAh, with XTAL Tip)
1x QTC coil
1x Pancake coil
1x Glass Attachment
1x Mouthpiece
1x Cleaning brush
1x Pick Tool
1x Type-C Charger
1x User Manual
Learn more Yocan Falcon vaporizer pen information, please visit yocan.com
The Yocan Falcon Incredible 6 in 1 Vaporizer Pen
Main features
Size: 55x198mm
6 in 1 vaporizer
Battery Capacity: 1000mAh
QTC Coil (Quartz Tri Coil)
Pancake Coil
XTAL tip
10 Sec Preheat Function (1.8V)
Featured 3 Voltage Levels: (3.2V, 3.7V, 4.2V)
Type-C Charging
Package Content
1x Falcon Pen (1000mAh, with XTAL Tip)
1x QTC coil
1x Pancake coil
1x Glass Attachment
1x Mouthpiece
1x Cleaning brush
1x Pick Tool
1x Type-C Charger
1x User Manual
Learn more Yocan Falcon vaporizer pen information, please visit yocan.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.