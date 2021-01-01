About this product
The Yocan Falcon is the most advanced 6 in 1 vaporizer in the market today, gives you the best of what a vaporizer pen can do with its incredible multiple functions.
The future of vaping has arrived, in the form of the electric smart e-rig vaporizer, Yocan provide new product line Falcon vaporizer. No more wasting, now you can have vape rig performance in one compact device. The simplicity of Yocan Falcon vaporizer combined with strong, flavorful vapor production has led to a rise in the popularity of the modern smart rig.
Main Features:
1000mAh Battery Capacity
5 clicks to lock/unlock
3 quick clicks to select heat settings (3.2v, 3.7v and 4.2v)
3 Coil Options ( QTC coil, Pancake coil and XTAL tip)
6 Ways to Use Falcon
5 Stylish Colors Available
Ergonomic Design
10 Seconds Preheat Function
Hand Made Top Airflow Glass
Built-in Metal Jar
USB-C Fast Charging Feature
Smart E-rig Portable Vaporizer
Learn more Yocan Falcon information, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
