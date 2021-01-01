About this product

The HIT ultra high-end portable vaporizer pen is another vape pen-like design vaporizer device from Yocan Tech. Yocan HIT is very compact, and you can carry it on-the-go. It is very differ from the most of standard box mod. The Yocan HIT Dry Herb Vaporizer have a clear OLED screen. Most of the necessary information display on this screen, for example, the temperature, vape session and the battery status.



Main Feature:



Magnetic Mouthpiece

Temperature Range: 200℉ – 480℉

Battery Capacity: 1400mAh

OLED Screen: Timer / Setting Temp / Power / Current Temp

Heating Chamber: Ceramic with the Embedded Heating Element

Learn more Yocan HIT on YocanTech.com