The Yocan HIT has a 1400mAh built-in battery. As some as most other latest vaporizers, featured a Type-c fast charging port, the fully charge time just need to 50 min.
Yocan HIT featured a magnetic mouthpiece, to make it’s easier to use when you reload material.
Compact
Yocan HIT is compact, discreet, portable and functional, proving to be the most effective handheld vape on the market.
And it fits into the palm of your hand, the best compact vape.
Temperature Control
The Yocan HIT designed with a wide temperature range, from 200°F to 480°F. It’s the most widely temperature range on the vape market. Some new vape user want to lower temperature, and some advanced users will set higher temperature to heating the material faster.
Yocan HIT Features:
117×23 mm
Conduction Oven
Smart Vibration Reminder
USB-C Charging
Magnetic Mouthpiece
Temperature Range: 200℉ – 480℉
Battery Capacity: 1400mah
Learn more Yocan HIT information, please visit Yocan.com
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
