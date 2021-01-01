About this product
The Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Blue Version is a latest premium vape pen from Yocan Tech. The heating element is formed with QDC technology, as same as Yocan Evolve Plus coil. It help preserve tasty flavor in every draw, no matter you are a newbie or advance vaper. The Yocan Lit featured a 400mAh rechargeable battery, charge via micro USB port. This powerful, long lasting battery allow your all day vaping anywhere and anytime. The lighter shape make this device very special, and small size maker sure you get a good hit every time you use it.
The Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Blue Version Preserve Tasty Flavor In Every Draw.
Main Features:
On the go Twist Vape Pen
Preheat function 1.8V
Twist Variable Voltage: 1.8V-4.2V
Micro USB Charging
Battery Status Indicator Light
QDC Technology
Include Extra Magnetic Adapter
400mAh built-in battery
Learn more Yocan LIT vape pen information, please visit YocanTech.com
The Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Blue Version Preserve Tasty Flavor In Every Draw.
Main Features:
On the go Twist Vape Pen
Preheat function 1.8V
Twist Variable Voltage: 1.8V-4.2V
Micro USB Charging
Battery Status Indicator Light
QDC Technology
Include Extra Magnetic Adapter
400mAh built-in battery
Learn more Yocan LIT vape pen information, please visit YocanTech.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.