Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Red Version comes with adjustable voltage settings allowing you to have more control.
Adjust Voltage
Twist the bottom the Yocan LIT pen to adjust voltage from 1.8V to 4.2V.
Preheat Mode
Clicking the fire button 2 times quickly to activate 10 seconds continuously heating, then turn off. If you want to cancel the preheat mode, just tap the fire button two times again.
These colors indicate the charge or battery life.
White light means full charge, >70% battery.
Blue light means 30%-70% battery.
Red light means need to charge your device, its < 30% battery.
For more information you may refer to the Yocan LIT user manual, or go to Yocan official site.
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
