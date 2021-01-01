About this product

Yocan Lit Twist Vape Pen Red Version comes with adjustable voltage settings allowing you to have more control.



Adjust Voltage



Twist the bottom the Yocan LIT pen to adjust voltage from 1.8V to 4.2V.



Preheat Mode



Clicking the fire button 2 times quickly to activate 10 seconds continuously heating, then turn off. If you want to cancel the preheat mode, just tap the fire button two times again.



These colors indicate the charge or battery life.



White light means full charge, >70% battery.



Blue light means 30%-70% battery.



Red light means need to charge your device, its < 30% battery.



For more information you may refer to the Yocan LIT user manual, or go to Yocan official site.