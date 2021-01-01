Yocan Rex Portable Vaporizer Kit Black Version e-nail is an nice electronic concentrate vaporizer.



Yocan Rex Portable Vaporizer Kit Black Version features include the 1400mAh battery capacity, the variable voltage setting, and its ability to work with a wide range of bongs and water pipes. Yocan promises that the Rex is a device you will love and will cater to the needs of both recreational and medical consumers.



The unit fit 14mm/18mm glass attachment that connects to water pipes and bongs.



Yocan Rex Portable Vaporizer Kit Black Version has a USB-C charging port for charging.



Features:

1400mAh battery

Variable voltage setting

Fit 14mm/18mm glass attachment

USB-C charging port



Learn more Yocan Rex information, please visit Yocan.com