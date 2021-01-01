About this product

The UNI is a unique design box mod from Yocan Tech. Yocan UNI can fits any kinds of 510 cartridges, due to a awesome magnetic adapter included with the package box. The UNI chamber design with an elevator style magnetic connection point and hexagonal aperture cartridge stabilizer. Yocan UNI sleek vaporizer provides outstanding flavor and vapor production.



Main Feature:

Three Power Output Settings

3 Clicks Fire Button in a Row

Low 3.4V with one light on

Medium 3.8V with two lights on

High 4.2v with three lights on

Double tap start 10 Second Preheat Function

5 Clicks for On/Off

510 Magnetic Adapter

Up to 12mm in Diameter

650mAh Battery Capacity

Micro USB Charging

Low Battery Indicator

No Atomizer Indicator

Short-Circuit Indicator



