About this product

Yocan is one of the top player in the vape industry. We bings a unique vape which is patented design to the market of North America, it's the Yocan UNI Box Mod. This device is universal mod vaporizer solution for on the go, and compatible with all cartridges, provide all customization for your vaping. It maximizes the effectiveness of flavour.

Yocan UNI, an outstanding invention devoted to crossing the limits of the existing Mod devices.



The most important feature is that the Yocan UNI can adapt to any oil cartridge of any type, size, and length in the market. With micro USB fast charge, it only takes 50mins to be fully charged. It's an awesome press-to-fire with the firing mechanism.



Main Features:

On the go Vape Mod

Adapt to 510 Thread Cartridge

Patented Design

Compact Design

10 Stylish Colors

650mAh Battery

Micro USB charge



Learn more Yocan UNI information, please visit YocanTech.com