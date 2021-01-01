About this product

Yocan UNI Box Mod is built pretty well. If you are a newbie, and want to choose your first vape, this UNI box mod device is the best option for you.



Yocan UNI Adjustable Chamber:



The UNI mod feels great in your hand, small but mighty. It features a adjustable chamber height and width. The dial mechanical pieces work well and overall. Most of important, this awesome feature is patented design. The cartridge is sealed inside the chamber. It can protecting the cartridges from knocks and damage.



UNI Magnetic Adapter:



The Yocan UNI comes with a 510 threaded magnetic adapter. The UNI magnetic adapter is strong and lends confidence.



Main Features:



Adjustable Chamber

Magnetic Adapter

650mAh Battery Capacity

Three preset Voltage Levels (3.4V, 3.8V, 4.2V)

Fits Between 6-12mm Diameter / Over 42mm Tall

