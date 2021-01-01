About this product
Yocan UNI Box Mod is built pretty well. If you are a newbie, and want to choose your first vape, this UNI box mod device is the best option for you.
Yocan UNI Adjustable Chamber:
The UNI mod feels great in your hand, small but mighty. It features a adjustable chamber height and width. The dial mechanical pieces work well and overall. Most of important, this awesome feature is patented design. The cartridge is sealed inside the chamber. It can protecting the cartridges from knocks and damage.
UNI Magnetic Adapter:
The Yocan UNI comes with a 510 threaded magnetic adapter. The UNI magnetic adapter is strong and lends confidence.
Main Features:
Adjustable Chamber
Magnetic Adapter
650mAh Battery Capacity
Three preset Voltage Levels (3.4V, 3.8V, 4.2V)
Fits Between 6-12mm Diameter / Over 42mm Tall
Learn more Yocan UNI info, visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
