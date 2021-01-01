About this product

Yocan UNI Matt Gold Version comes with 10 pre-heat function. The Yocan UNI gives the things you have come to expect from Yocan including a big, built-in 650mAh battery with Micro-USB charging.

It match the long list of atomizers it is compatible with. And 510 magnetic adapter screws onto the bottom of your cartridge to magnetically attach it to your Yocan UNI Matt Gold Version battery.



Features:

ease of use

built-in 650mAh battery

10 pre-heat function

3 voltage levels: 3.4V | 3.8V | 4.2V

fit all 510 cartridges



Find information about the UNI Matt Gold Box Mod from YocanTech.com