About this product

Which vaporizer device can compatible with all cartridges? Read on and find out why we recommend this Yocan UNI Pro device. If you have own many difference cartridges, this Yocan device is the answer.



Yocan-UNI-Pro-Box-Mod-ig-casadecristalmiami

The UNI Pro handheld mod battery for all 510 cartridges with a special patented design. Available in six colors: black, silver, white, dark champagne, airy blue, and red. The Yocan UNI Pro equipped with a rechargeable 650mAh built-in battery.



This device featured a OLED display to indicates detailed power level.



To use the Yocan UNI Pro, simply select your 510 favorite cartridge and you’re on your vaping way.



Main Features:



Yocan Patented Design

Fit Your Favorite 510 Cartridges

Customize Voltage Option(2.0V to 4.2V)

Universal Box Mod & Oil Level Window

Compact And Portable

650mAh Battery Capacity & USB Charging

Learn more Yocan UNI Pro information, please visit YocanTech.com