The Yocan UNI Pro is a Portable Mod Vaporizer Fit All 510 Cartridges.
As we know, vape industry has seen a lot of progress the pass couple of years. Starting from the vape pen to the high powered box mod, there are so many vape pen brand or box mod brands in the market.
The Yocan UNI Pro is seeking to make some much-needed developments in this niche section, Portable Mod Vaporizers market. https://www.yocan.com/featured_item/uni-pro
It’s featured awesomely compatible and uniquely versatile battery(650mAh). The oil cartridge chamber is super huge, to accommodate a larger variety of cartridges with a 510 thread magnetic adapter.
The Yocan UNI Pro is high powered 510 threaded battery. Yocan designers focus more on on portability and compactness. If you are interested in on the go mod vaporizer device, check out the Yocan UNI Pro, it’s your answer.
Main Features:
Portable And Compact
510 Thread Magnetic Adapter
Fit all Cartridges
650mAh Battery
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
