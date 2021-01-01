About this product
About a year back Yocan Tech released the Yocan Uni, a device which can universally fit most atomizers up to 14mm diameter. It was a simple device but it worked well with some handy features built-in. Today we are going to introduce it's upgraded version Yocan UNI Pro Dark Blue Version.
Yocan UNI Pro is a upgraded version of Yocan UNI. Engineering team have given to user a bit more control and design an OLED screen. This device also comes with some slightly more advanced regulated features. https://juul.fun/yocan-uni-pro-new-color-is-it-worth-the-upgrade/
Main Features:
Adjustable 510-platform to accommodate shorter or taller carts.
Adjustable collar to remove wiggle room of cart.
650 mAh battery will last a long time.
Dimensions: 75.5 x 36.5 x 25.7mm
Learn more Yocan UNI Pro features, please visit Yocan official site.
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
