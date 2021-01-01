About this product
The Yocan UNI Pro - Green Version battery is an amazing little box mod that features universal compatibility with all oil atomizers.
It is predecessors the Yocan UNI Box Mod, so lightweight and portable that you can hold it easily in your palms.
The Yocan UNI Pro is really one of the best-designed cartridge batteries out there.
Main Features:
Fit all oil cartridges;
Crisp OLED Display;
10-Second Pre-Heat;
15-Second Shut-Off;
Precise Voltage Settings 2.0-4.2V;
Additional Buttons;
If you want to learn more detail about it, please visit our official site Yocan.com
It is predecessors the Yocan UNI Box Mod, so lightweight and portable that you can hold it easily in your palms.
The Yocan UNI Pro is really one of the best-designed cartridge batteries out there.
Main Features:
Fit all oil cartridges;
Crisp OLED Display;
10-Second Pre-Heat;
15-Second Shut-Off;
Precise Voltage Settings 2.0-4.2V;
Additional Buttons;
If you want to learn more detail about it, please visit our official site Yocan.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.