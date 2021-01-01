About this product

As a premium vape mod from Yocan, the Yocan UNI S is an upgrade vape mod from previous version. The UNI S version is packed with many useful features. The biggest upgrade is the metallic body. It's give you premium feel, and also better durability. The Yocan UNI S charge via type c, like most of latest vape mods on the market.



The Yocan UNI S also designed with a hanging hole, allow you carry it anywhere. Consider its smaller size body, the UNI S is more portable than other competitors.



If you know the Yocan UNI, you must know the adjustable height and width function to fit all oil cartridges. Yes, the Yocan UNI S also features this adjustable function. And the Yocan UNI S preset voltage is difference from previous version, the lowest is 2.5v, the mid voltage is 3.0v and the highest voltage is 3.5v. It meet most of vape sessions whether at home or on-the-go.



Main Features:



Metallic Body

Type C charge port

Hanging hole

Small size,

10s preheat function

Learn more Yocan UNI S features, please go to Yocan.com