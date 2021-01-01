About this product
Yocan UNI Twist is a latest vape mod from Yocan.com. The Yocan UNI Twist used the twist-type temperature control setting in other vaporizers like the Yocan B-Smart Battery. It featured twist dial on bottom allows temp control from 1.8 volts to 4.2 volts, and featuring an integrated battery, adjustable cartridge attachment, and 10SEC preheat function(1.8V).
Features:
Twist-type temperature control
Voltage Range: 1.8 volts to 4.2 volts
Integrated battery: 650mAh
Charging: Type-C
Preheat function
10SEC preheat function(1.8V)
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
