Patented design, you will like this amazing Yocan UNI vape box mod. The Yocan UNI is a universal portable box mod that will work with any oil atomizer. Yocan Uni Vape Box Mod is the most exciting thing to happen in the oil consumption scene.



Yocan UNI uses a patented design with two types of adjustments. So the UNI Mod can be customized to fit all cartridges on the vaping market, regardless of size and length.



Features:

Fits virtually all 510 thread cartridges

Brand New Patented Design

Three preset Voltage Levels (3.4V, 3.8V, 4.2V)

Universal Box Mod & Oil Level Window

Compact and portable, discreet design, lightweight,

650mAh Battery Capacity

510-Threaded Magnetic Connection

Adjustable Chamber Height And Width

Effectiveness

10 second preheat option (Two clicks for automatic preheat)

easily fits in the palm of your hand

fits easily in your pocket

High protection value for your cartridges,

Micro USB Charging

Dimensions: 3″ (H) x 1.3″ (W) x 1″ (D)



