About this product
The Vane Vaporizer is the latest vaporizer kit from Yocan. Yocan Vane Dry Vaporizer champagne version is very differ from the Yocan Evolve Plus product line, which design for the concentrate. This device is designed for dry herb.
Main Feature:
Precision Temperature Control
Ceramic Heating Chamber
Rechargeable Battery
Smart Vibration Function
Simple and Sleek Design
30 Seconds Fast Heat-up Time
Magnetic Mouthpiece
Protection Safety Power-Off
Learn more Yocan Vane Vaporizer features on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
