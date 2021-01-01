About this product
Yocan X Black Version is quality and value come together for your heavenly vaporizer experience.
Yocan X is the latest vaporizer from Yocan Tech, which is a leading concentrate vaporizer MFG company since 2013. Yocan X vaporizer pen packs a punch, giving you some seriously milky hits. https://juul.fun/yocan-x-is-a-fairly-standard-high-capacity-vaporizer-pen/ If you’re in the market for the Yocan X vaporizer pen for sale, you probably have some questions as to whether this unit is right for you.
Main Feature:
Powerful and Compact
Thick, Milky Clouds
Easy to Load and Operate
Durable and Rugged, Built to Last
Solid Battery Life for all day vaping
Rechargeable 500mAh battery
Compact And Portable: 96.3 X 20.02 X 15mm
Learn more Yocan X information on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
