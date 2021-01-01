About this product
The Yocan X Concentrate Pod System Black version is latest open pod system from Yocan Tech, a well-know vape brand in this section. The Yocan X concentrate pod vaporizer powered by a built-in 500mAh rechargeable battery. The Yocan X absorbs the great features of Yocan Evolve Plus XL and Yocan UNI and it featured a dual quartz coil like most of Yocan vape devices.
Main Features:
QDC Technology ( Quartz Dual Coil)
Leak-proof design airflow
Produces Top Quality Vapor
All Day Vaping Battery Power
USB-C Charging
Learn more Yocan X features, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
