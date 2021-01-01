About this product

The Yocan X is latest vaporizer pen from Yocan Tech.



Yocan X is a supreme functionality pod system that easy to carry in your palm of your hand. Yocan X Concentrate Pod System Red version fits in any sized pocket and perfect for on the go. It’s a powerful, ultra-discreet, lightweight and affordable device.



Performance



The heating chamber is use quartz dual coil(QDC) element. The Yocan X comes with three preset voltage settings (3.4v, 3.8v, 4.2v). This device also features one button activation, the light surround the fire button indicated heat level. This is awesome feature when you use it on the go.



Magnetic Mouthpiece



Featuring the awesome heating element, combined with a clean air source and integrated air path, the Yocan X providing unsurpassed flavor and vapor production. And thanks for comes with magnetic mouthpiece, which designed very ergonomically and you can easy to loading, cleaning or maintenance.



Battery



It’s also comes with 500mAh rechargeable capability via Type C USB cable. Just need to as less as 40 mins once its battery full charged. the fast charging is cool function that maximize your device battery life and usability on every charge.



Main Features:



Compact and lightweight

Stainless Steel Cartridge

500mAh Battery for Long Battery Life

3 Voltage Settings

Magnetic Mouthpiece

on-the-go use

Ergonomic, easy-load chamber opening

Charging via Type C



Learn more Yocan X vaporizer pen on YocanTech.com