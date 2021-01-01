About this product
The Yocan X is latest vaporizer pen from Yocan Tech.
Yocan X is a supreme functionality pod system that easy to carry in your palm of your hand. Yocan X Concentrate Pod System Red version fits in any sized pocket and perfect for on the go. It’s a powerful, ultra-discreet, lightweight and affordable device.
Performance
The heating chamber is use quartz dual coil(QDC) element. The Yocan X comes with three preset voltage settings (3.4v, 3.8v, 4.2v). This device also features one button activation, the light surround the fire button indicated heat level. This is awesome feature when you use it on the go.
Magnetic Mouthpiece
Featuring the awesome heating element, combined with a clean air source and integrated air path, the Yocan X providing unsurpassed flavor and vapor production. And thanks for comes with magnetic mouthpiece, which designed very ergonomically and you can easy to loading, cleaning or maintenance.
Battery
It’s also comes with 500mAh rechargeable capability via Type C USB cable. Just need to as less as 40 mins once its battery full charged. the fast charging is cool function that maximize your device battery life and usability on every charge.
Main Features:
Compact and lightweight
Stainless Steel Cartridge
500mAh Battery for Long Battery Life
3 Voltage Settings
Magnetic Mouthpiece
on-the-go use
Ergonomic, easy-load chamber opening
Charging via Type C
Learn more Yocan X vaporizer pen on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
