About this product

Yocan X concentrate vaporizer combines the advanced QDC heating technology with discreet vape pen style construction.

Inside the Yocan X Green version cartridge heating chamber have dual quartz coils. Consider it’s small size, fully fits your palm. You can easy vaping Yocan X anytime and anywhere.

This device is an one-button activation pod system, the light indicator surrounding the fire button that allow you easily monitor your voltage settings at a glance. Each time when you hit the fir button three times, the indicator light color will change, to show the current output voltage. Yocan X Green version Source: https://www.yocantech.com/featured_item/yocan-x



Main Features:

Removable Mouthpiece

Easy to Use One Button Controls

Click Five Times to Power Device On/Off

Click Three Times to Change Voltage Setting

Click Two Times to Activate Preheat Mode

Light Indicator (3.4V white, 3.8V Blue, 4.2V green)



