Storage & Handling Conditions:

In order to preserve freshness, store in sealed containers away from light, heat and humidity. Temperatures not to exceed 85°F and less than 50% relative humidity.



Product Information:

Product Size: 3oz (90mL)

Scent: Menthol

Total MG in Product: 1125mg (CBD)

Packaging Type: 3oz Plastic Roll-on



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

This product has been analyzed by an independent testing laboratory and contains quantifiable amounts of cannabidiol (CBD). This product contains a d9-THC concentration of <0.3% on a dry-weight basis.



Ingredients:

Naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) sourced from industrial hemp formulated in a proprietary blend with Water, Isopropyl Alcohol, Menthol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Alcohol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Glyceryl Stearate, Camphor, Ethylhexylglycerin, Polysorbate-60, Stearyl Alcohol, Ilex Paraguariensis, Sunflower Oil, Allantoin, Hemp Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Propylene Glycol, Vitamin E Acetate, Organic Aloe Vera, Organic Arnica, Isopropyl Palmitate, Petrolatum, Diazolidinyl Urea, BHT, Carbomer, Benzophenone-4, Phenoxyethanol, Stearic Acid.



Directions for Use:

Keep away from eyes, mouth, and other sensitive areas. Keep away from excessive heat or open flame. Wash hands after use. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately and contact your doctor. Rub a thin layer over the affected area using light pressure.