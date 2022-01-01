About this product
Storage & Handling Conditions:
In order to preserve freshness, store in sealed containers away from light, heat and humidity. Temperatures not to exceed 85°F and less than 50% relative humidity.
Product Information:
Product Size: 3oz (90mL)
Scent: Menthol
Total MG in Product: 1125mg (CBD)
Packaging Type: 3oz Plastic Roll-on
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
This product has been analyzed by an independent testing laboratory and contains quantifiable amounts of cannabidiol (CBD). This product contains a d9-THC concentration of <0.3% on a dry-weight basis.
Ingredients:
Naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) sourced from industrial hemp formulated in a proprietary blend with Water, Isopropyl Alcohol, Menthol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Alcohol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Glyceryl Stearate, Camphor, Ethylhexylglycerin, Polysorbate-60, Stearyl Alcohol, Ilex Paraguariensis, Sunflower Oil, Allantoin, Hemp Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Propylene Glycol, Vitamin E Acetate, Organic Aloe Vera, Organic Arnica, Isopropyl Palmitate, Petrolatum, Diazolidinyl Urea, BHT, Carbomer, Benzophenone-4, Phenoxyethanol, Stearic Acid.
Directions for Use:
Keep away from eyes, mouth, and other sensitive areas. Keep away from excessive heat or open flame. Wash hands after use. If irritation occurs, discontinue use immediately and contact your doctor. Rub a thin layer over the affected area using light pressure.
About this brand
Yogi Health Plus
Yogi Health Plus is a dietary supplement venture that believes in a 100% organic lifestyle. All our products comprise organic extracts that revitalize health and provide our consumers with the nutrients for an energetic daily routine. Yogi Health Plus understands the dietary imbalance and malnourishment problems plaguing the modern-day population. We research, innovate and produce organic health products that help everyone eradicate signs of fatigue, deficiency, and ailments from their life in the least intrusive way.