At Yum Clouds, we're redefining what it means to enjoy cannabis. Specializing exclusively in all-natural, plant-based gummies, our mission is simple: to create clean, high-quality wellness tools that fit into your everyday life. Our gummies aren't just treats—they're crafted with purpose, delivering precise effects so you can feel at your best, whether you’re seeking relaxation, focus, or energy.



Our Commitment to Quality

We’re dedicated to using the finest ingredients, and that starts with our single-strain, live rosin. We carefully select premium strains to ensure consistent and pure experiences, capturing the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes that nature intended.



Here are 7 of our most popular strains:



Blue Dream - Perfectly balanced for an uplifting and relaxing experience.

Gelato - Sweet and mellow, ideal for winding down after a long day.

Sour Diesel - A go-to for an energizing and creative boost.

Gorilla Glue #4 - A potent strain for deep relaxation and unwinding.

Pineapple Express - A tropical choice for a mood lift and a clear head.

Strawberry Cough - Sweet and soothing, promoting a focused calm.

Wedding Cake - A decadent, calming choice to help you de-stress.



Why Choose Yum Clouds?

We believe in transparency and quality, which is why all our gummies are vegan and made with all-natural ingredients. With over 21 unique SKUs, our product line includes a variety of cannabinoid profiles, each tailored to different needs—whether it's THC-only or formulations with added cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBD. Our carefully curated blends ensure you get the right gummy to help you feel on top of your game.



From boosting creativity to promoting deep sleep or reducing stress, Yum Clouds offers a comprehensive range of options to elevate your wellness routine. Explore our gummies and find the perfect match for your lifestyle—because everyone deserves clean, good cannabis!





