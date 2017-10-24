1:1 Prickly Pear 100MG THC / CBC

by Yum Clouds
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Celebrate the vibrant energy of New Mexico with Prickly Pear flavoring, a unique gummy that captures the rich heritage of our home state. Infused with the refreshing, subtly sweet flavor of prickly pear, this all-natural treat delivers a 1:1 ratio of CBC to THC, blending the focus-enhancing benefits of CBC with the uplifting effects of THC.

Specially formulated to boost energy, sharpen focus, and ease inflammation, Prickly Pear Focus is perfect for getting through a busy day, tackling creative projects, or staying active without the drag. Made with the full-spectrum goodness of cannabis and extra cannabinoids, it’s a delicious way to connect with the spirit of the Southwest and feel your best—inside and out!

Always vegan and all natural ingredients.

About this strain

Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked. 

About this brand

Yum Clouds
At Yum Clouds, we're redefining what it means to enjoy cannabis. Specializing exclusively in all-natural, plant-based gummies, our mission is simple: to create clean, high-quality wellness tools that fit into your everyday life. Our gummies aren't just treats—they're crafted with purpose, delivering precise effects so you can feel at your best, whether you’re seeking relaxation, focus, or energy.

Our Commitment to Quality
We’re dedicated to using the finest ingredients, and that starts with our single-strain, live rosin. We carefully select premium strains to ensure consistent and pure experiences, capturing the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes that nature intended.

Here are 7 of our most popular strains:

Blue Dream - Perfectly balanced for an uplifting and relaxing experience.
Gelato - Sweet and mellow, ideal for winding down after a long day.
Sour Diesel - A go-to for an energizing and creative boost.
Gorilla Glue #4 - A potent strain for deep relaxation and unwinding.
Pineapple Express - A tropical choice for a mood lift and a clear head.
Strawberry Cough - Sweet and soothing, promoting a focused calm.
Wedding Cake - A decadent, calming choice to help you de-stress.

Why Choose Yum Clouds?
We believe in transparency and quality, which is why all our gummies are vegan and made with all-natural ingredients. With over 21 unique SKUs, our product line includes a variety of cannabinoid profiles, each tailored to different needs—whether it's THC-only or formulations with added cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBD. Our carefully curated blends ensure you get the right gummy to help you feel on top of your game.

From boosting creativity to promoting deep sleep or reducing stress, Yum Clouds offers a comprehensive range of options to elevate your wellness routine. Explore our gummies and find the perfect match for your lifestyle—because everyone deserves clean, good cannabis!

License(s)

  • NM, US: Manu-2022-0023-1
