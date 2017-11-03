2:1 SLEEP Blueberry 100mg THC / 50 CBN

by Yum Clouds
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Drift off into a peaceful slumber with Blueberry Dream, a vegan sleep gummy crafted with a 2:1 ratio of THC to CBN. Infused with the rich, sweet taste of ripe blueberries and made with all-natural ingredients, each bite is designed to help you unwind and sink into deep relaxation. This unique blend harnesses the power of THC for a gentle euphoria, while CBN adds a calming touch, promoting a restful night's sleep.

Whether you're looking to ease into bedtime or simply quiet a busy mind, Blueberry Dream is your delicious, guilt-free way to unwind and wake up refreshed!

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

About this brand

Yum Clouds
At Yum Clouds, we're redefining what it means to enjoy cannabis. Specializing exclusively in all-natural, plant-based gummies, our mission is simple: to create clean, high-quality wellness tools that fit into your everyday life. Our gummies aren't just treats—they're crafted with purpose, delivering precise effects so you can feel at your best, whether you’re seeking relaxation, focus, or energy.

Our Commitment to Quality
We’re dedicated to using the finest ingredients, and that starts with our single-strain, live rosin. We carefully select premium strains to ensure consistent and pure experiences, capturing the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes that nature intended.

Here are 7 of our most popular strains:

Blue Dream - Perfectly balanced for an uplifting and relaxing experience.
Gelato - Sweet and mellow, ideal for winding down after a long day.
Sour Diesel - A go-to for an energizing and creative boost.
Gorilla Glue #4 - A potent strain for deep relaxation and unwinding.
Pineapple Express - A tropical choice for a mood lift and a clear head.
Strawberry Cough - Sweet and soothing, promoting a focused calm.
Wedding Cake - A decadent, calming choice to help you de-stress.

Why Choose Yum Clouds?
We believe in transparency and quality, which is why all our gummies are vegan and made with all-natural ingredients. With over 21 unique SKUs, our product line includes a variety of cannabinoid profiles, each tailored to different needs—whether it's THC-only or formulations with added cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBD. Our carefully curated blends ensure you get the right gummy to help you feel on top of your game.

From boosting creativity to promoting deep sleep or reducing stress, Yum Clouds offers a comprehensive range of options to elevate your wellness routine. Explore our gummies and find the perfect match for your lifestyle—because everyone deserves clean, good cannabis!

License(s)

  • NM, US: Manu-2022-0023-1
