About this product
Like a weighted blanket for the restless mind, this knockout blend of 1000 mg THC, calming chamomile, soothing lavender, magnesium to relax the nervous system, and our mellow marshmallow flavor is our most potent sleep potion. (And no fumbling around on your nightstand in the middle of the night—the packaging glows in the dark.) Our 1000 mg THC tinctures are designed for experienced users with high tolerances. Start with a low dose; you may experience heavy sedation and psychoactive effects with this high THC formula.
Good for: insomniacs / sleeping on it / red-eye flights
Store in a cool, dry place. Shake well. Drop desired dose under your tongue. Let sit for 15-20 seconds, then swallow.
About this brand
Yummi Karma
Yummi Karma makes cannabis products that are as fun as they are functional.
It all started when our mom was having trouble sleeping. After
trying countless formulations, we came up with a cannabis sleep
tincture that helped her get off medication and, most
importantly, get some Zzz’s. That tincture is now our most
beloved product, Drift Away. Seeing how cannabis helped our
mom to be her best self, we wanted to keep paying that
goodness forward. So we launched Yummi Karma, California’s
first full line of cannabis tinctures designed for specific wellness
solutions.
Now we’ve expanded into high-dose tinctures with imaginative
flavors that make daily cannabis use something to look forward
to—so that even more people can experience the benefits of cannabis.
State License(s)
CDPH-10001946