Yummi Karma Tincture - Tasty Taro

by Yummi Karma
About this product

Are you ready for the dreamiest nights rest? Kick your nightmares to the curb with this sweet mixture of CBN, CBD, and THC with calming chamomile, soothing lavender, magnesium to relax the nervous system, and our new tasty taro flavor. This new sleep formula featuring CBN will help you softly float off to dreamland, and keep you asleep all night long.

Good for:
catching up on self care | sleeping in | early morning meeting prep

Tastes:
Sweet | Creamy | Light

Store in a cool, dry place. Shake well. Drop the desired dose under your tongue. Let sit for 15-20 seconds, then swallow.

About this brand

Yummi Karma
Yummi Karma makes cannabis products that are as fun as they are functional.

It all started when our mom was having trouble sleeping. After
trying countless formulations, we came up with a cannabis sleep
tincture that helped her get off medication and, most
importantly, get some Zzz’s. That tincture is now our most
beloved product, Drift Away. Seeing how cannabis helped our
mom to be her best self, we wanted to keep paying that
goodness forward. So we launched Yummi Karma, California’s
first full line of cannabis tinctures designed for specific wellness
solutions.

Now we’ve expanded into high-dose tinctures with imaginative
flavors that make daily cannabis use something to look forward
to—so that even more people can experience the benefits of cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10001946
