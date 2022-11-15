About this product
These milk chocolate covered delicacies bring out the flavor of the cranberry in a magical way. They deliver all the powerful benefits of CBD in a scrumptious morsel that will make your tastebuds thank you.
Key Benefits You Might Experience†:
Improved cardiac and neurological function
Reduced inflammation
Improved blood sugar control
Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more pieces daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional.
Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, egg, fish products, or preservatives.
† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
Yuzu CBD Plus
The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.