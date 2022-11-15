These milk chocolate covered delicacies bring out the flavor of the cranberry in a magical way. They deliver all the powerful benefits of CBD in a scrumptious morsel that will make your tastebuds thank you.



Key Benefits You Might Experience†:



Improved cardiac and neurological function

Reduced inflammation

Improved blood sugar control

Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more pieces daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional.



Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, egg, fish products, or preservatives.



† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.