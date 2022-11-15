About this product
These CBD fruit drops deliver a long-lasting fruity flavor. They are available in an assortment of mouthwatering flavors that allow you to savor the powerful benefits of CBD combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit.
Key Benefits You Might Experience†:
Reduced Inflammation
Pain Relief
Increased Immunity
Improved Skin Health
Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more pieces daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional.
Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, lactose, milk, egg, fish products, or preservatives.
† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Key Benefits You Might Experience†:
Reduced Inflammation
Pain Relief
Increased Immunity
Improved Skin Health
Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more pieces daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional.
Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, lactose, milk, egg, fish products, or preservatives.
† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yuzu CBD Plus
The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.