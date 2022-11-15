These CBD fruit drops deliver a long-lasting fruity flavor. They are available in an assortment of mouthwatering flavors that allow you to savor the powerful benefits of CBD combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit.



Key Benefits You Might Experience†:



Reduced Inflammation

Pain Relief

Increased Immunity

Improved Skin Health

Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more pieces daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional.



Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, lactose, milk, egg, fish products, or preservatives.



† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.