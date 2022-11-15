If you are constantly on-the-go and looking for a convenient way to get some relief, our gel capsules are the answer. These capsules combine the healing properties of CBD with MCT oil.



Key Benefits You Might Experience†:



Reduced Inflammation

Pain Relief



Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more capsules daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional.



† These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.