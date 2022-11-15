About this product
Suppositories are a direct and effective way to take CBD, especially for those who prefer not to take anything by mouth. They also have the advantage of being one of the most effectively absorbed ways to use CBD, so you get more of the CBD you need.
Key Benefits You Might Experience†:
Reduced Inflammation
Pain Relief
Directions: As a dietary supplement, use one (1) suppository daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional.
About this brand
Yuzu CBD Plus
The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.