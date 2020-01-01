 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Brands
  3. Zach and Ted's Excellent Cannabis
Zach and Ted's Excellent Cannabis

Unrivaled, unparalleled, unlike any other.
Follow us on Instagram for recent news and updates!
Raising the bar higher, time and time again.
Our Excellent Shatter is a first class product testing between 70-79% THC respectively.
A brand that celebrates decades of experience and dedication to our craft.
About Zach and Ted's Excellent Cannabis

Zach and Ted's Excellent Cannabis is a premium brand for those seeking the highest quality cannabis on the market. After decades of experience, Zach and Ted continue to perfect their craft and are committed to providing patients with the most effective and potent medicine possible. We believe that cannabis is a right, not a privilege. All of our medicine is grown and processed in-house with the help of our highly skilled team of cannabis experts. Our products range from traditional flower to new and innovative concepts like our Excellent Oral Spray. Our mission is to reach everyone who is seeking to engage in the world of cannabis and continue to keep our patients satisfied time and time again. Zach and Ted are bringing cannabis into the future and we want you to be a part of it. Let us share our passion with you today!