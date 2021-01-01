Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle
AGRO
About this product
AGRO is an All Natural/Organic pest control. Formulated for the Sativa/Hemp plant, But also works Great on all flowering plants.
AGRO harnesses the power of the plant, Our formula is 100% plant based oils. No harsh chemicals or petroleum, plus safe to use around pets.
AGRO can be sprayed with lights on or off, during all growth cycles.
4oz bottle makes 3 gallons of full strength solution.
Now available at Zack's Cannabis Culture and Lifestyle.
