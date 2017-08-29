AVENTUS8 FLOWER D-8 D-9 THC-P BLEND Black Jack 10g

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Strain: Black Jack (Hybrid)
Type: D-8 D-9 THC-P BLEND Flower
Quantity: 10g
Key Features:

Introducing the finest quality THC-P Flower, known for its exceptional taste and potent effects. Each premium flower bud is meticulously crafted to contain the perfect blend of THC-P, Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and CBD.

Bottle Contains : 10G of the finest quality flower.

About this strain

Bred by Sweet Seeds, Black Jack is a cross of Black Domina and Jack Herer. This strain produces thick buds with huge calyxes that are completely encrusted with trichomes. It has a heavy and flavorful taste and it produces exceptionally long-lasting effects. Because of its high THC levels, Black Jack is popular among medical marijuana patients.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
