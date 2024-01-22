BUGATTI GUMMIES - 600MG - BLUE RASPBERRY 10PCS - MIXED BLEND

by Zaleaf
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Blue Raspberry: A bold, tangy flavor with a sweet edge.

10PCS | 600MG | Mixed Blend Indulge in the bold and juicy flavors of our 10-piece gummy set, each loaded with a potent 60mg of our finest D9-D8-THCp-THCh blend. With a total of 600mg, these gummies come in an exhilarating mix of Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, and Pineapple, offering a taste adventure that's as intense as it is delightful. Designed for those who seek a powerful experience with every bite, our gummies are a perfect fusion of flavor and potency. Get ready to discover these treats today.

About this strain

Created by crossing a Blue City Diesel and Snow Cone, Blue Raspberry Snow Cone is a unique hybrid strain that comes with a wonderful flavor and powerfully sedative high. Its buds express dark blue and purple coloration and a thick coat of crystal trichomes. BRSC produces a loud tart aroma with blueberry flavors that’ll impress any seasoned connoisseur. It’s a must-try for anyone who wants a new spin on a classic strain.

About this brand

Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
