About Our Delta 8 Infused Gummies Our Delta 8 infused gummies deliver a delicious flavor with each bite. They taste alike normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They usually take between 25-90 minutes to begin working. However, once the sensations set in, they often last up to six hours or more. Aventus delta 8 infused gummies contain 60mg per gummy and come in six different flavors, mixed berry, sour worms, raspberry, blueberry lemonade, watermelon. Serving Size: typically, 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy, differing on your prior THC usage. Our delta 8 gummies can last over a year if stored correctly in a cool place like a refrigerator. Product Description
Vegan Total D8 Content: 600mg D8 THC Content Per Gummy:30mg Gummies per Pack:20 Container: Resealable Mylar bags Ingredients: Sugar, Corn syrup, Fruit Pectin, Distilled Water, Delta8 THC distillate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate, Baking soda, Citric Acid, Delta 8 Origin Material: Hemp
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.