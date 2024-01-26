Honey, a tropical paradise in every bite. This delightful flavor captures the essence of sun-kissed islands with its luscious honeyed notes, transporting your taste buds to a beachside getaway. Discover the ultimate in disposable hemp enjoyment with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, enhanced by the Diamond 2.0 device. Meticulously designed from the ground up, the Diamond 2.0 incorporates three cutting-edge technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These breakthroughs seamlessly deliver consistent, flavorful, and compelling experiences. Our potent THC-A Rosin blend enhances your journey with optimal THC-A levels, enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Explore a thoughtfully curated range of ten flavors designed to provide a full-flavored experience, puff after puff. Try Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Indica Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.