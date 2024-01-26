Live Rosin Banana OG Indica Torch THC-A Disposable Vape Pen 2.5g

by Zaleaf
THC —CBD —
Product rating:
Honey, a tropical paradise in every bite. This delightful flavor captures the essence of sun-kissed islands with its luscious honeyed notes, transporting your taste buds to a beachside getaway. Discover the ultimate in disposable hemp enjoyment with our Live Rosin THC-A blend, enhanced by the Diamond 2.0 device. Meticulously designed from the ground up, the Diamond 2.0 incorporates three cutting-edge technologies: the Firebug engine, Focus Flow, and Vision+ Display. These breakthroughs seamlessly deliver consistent, flavorful, and compelling experiences. Our potent THC-A Rosin blend enhances your journey with optimal THC-A levels, enriched by Delta 9 and natural terpenes. Explore a thoughtfully curated range of ten flavors designed to provide a full-flavored experience, puff after puff. Try Live Rosin THC-A and Diamond 2.0. Type: Indica Blend: Live Rosin Blend Main Cannabinoid: THC-a Active Cannabinoid: Delta-8 Device: Diamond 2.0 Capacity: 2.5g Type: Disposable Finish: White Soft Finish Function: Vision+ LED Display, Firebug Engine, Focus Flow, Preheat, Single Button Operation, USB-C Charging

About this brand

Logo for the brand Zaleaf
Zaleaf
Zaleaf is the premier destination for all your cannabis and CBD needs. Our mission is to provide our Global community with top-quality, natural products that promote wellness and relaxation, all while staying true to our roots and values. At Zaleaf, we offer a wide range of options to suit every lifestyle and preference. From edible gummies to pre-rolls and vapes, we have something for everyone. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis, kratom, delta-9, THC-P, THC-V, delta-8 and more, to deliver the most effective results your searching for.
