As a triple cross between Tahoe OG, Alien Kush, and ruderalis, Alien OG Automatic is a low-maintenance, high-reward cultivar. As an autoflowering indica-dominant variety, Alien OG Automatic stays short and manageable, topping off at around 90cm indoors and 100cm outdoors. Perfect for pokey spaces and smaller growing areas. After just 9–10 weeks after germination, Alien OG Automatic will reach full maturity and will be ready to harvest. When grown in the best possible conditions, you can expect to see a return of up to 400g/m² indoors and up to 200g/plant outdoors. Alien OG Automatic is teeming with a rich mix of terpenes that showcase strong notes of pine, citrus and subtle earthy undertones. Although slightly less THC (18%) is on offer when compared to the original Alien OG (22%), this strain still showcases a warm body high that builds up to the perfect cerebral euphoria with just a touch of psychedelic sensations.

Show more