Alien OG is the out-of-this-world result of a potent pairing of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Offering robust, resilient, and reliable genetics, this strain is perfect for all kinds of growing environments and levels of expertise. As an indica-dominant variety, Alien OG doesn't tower particularly high and keeps to itself throughout the growing process. Just provide a little maintenance and upkeep along the way, and Alien OG will surely reward your attentiveness. After 8–9 weeks of flowering, Alien OG will be ready to deliver the goods. When allowed to flourish in the best possible conditions, expect returns up to 550g/m² indoors and up to 800g/plant outdoors. Alien OG takes the finest parts of its lineage to showcase a flavour profile brimming with lemon, pine and sweetness. With THC levels around the 22–23% mark, users can expect a mild body stone that's complimented with a spacey, pseudo-psychedelic head buzz.

Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

