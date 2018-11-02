A truly unforgettable strain, Amnesia Haze Automatic takes everything that made the original feminized version so great and adds a little ruderalis into the mix. The result is a cultivar that's effortless to grow and provides sizeable yields. Taking around 10–11 weeks from seed to harvest, this easy-to-manage strain will reward attentive growers with a haul of around 450–500g/m² indoors and up to 150g/plant outdoors.



Staying true to its roots, Amnesia Haze Automatic's flavours and aromas lean heavily on spicy sweetness, making for a smooth and enjoyable smoke or vape. When it comes to effects, this is a strain that doesn't “phone it in”. With THC levels around the 18% mark, users can anticipate uplifting cerebral euphoria ideal for chilling with friends or enjoying creative pursuits.