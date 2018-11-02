About this product
Staying true to its roots, Amnesia Haze Automatic's flavours and aromas lean heavily on spicy sweetness, making for a smooth and enjoyable smoke or vape. When it comes to effects, this is a strain that doesn't “phone it in”. With THC levels around the 18% mark, users can anticipate uplifting cerebral euphoria ideal for chilling with friends or enjoying creative pursuits.
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
