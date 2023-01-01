About this product
Biscotti from Zamnesia Seeds is a high-performing sweet strain derived from South Florida OG and Gelato. The strain is versatile and accessible to all levels of growers. Biscotti has the potential to reach heights of around 130–170cm, so a little space is required for it to thrive. However, those looking to flex LST methods will find a receptive partner. After just 8–9 weeks of flowering, Biscotti will be ready to yield. When grown in the best possible conditions, the returns are epic. Indoor plants produce 550–650g/m², while outdoor specimens showcase up to 800g/plant—a massive harvest for a low-hassle cultivar. Rich, honey-like flavours with a tinge of vanilla and earthiness are yet another reward for growing Biscotti. And with 25% THC, this strain delivers a potent but massively soothing high that is also sure to get the creative juices flowing.
Zamnesia prides itself on being the one-stop shop for all cannabis enthusiasts, no matter their level of experience. Whether you're seeking THC or CBD-rich strains, autoflowers, regular or feminized cultivars, Zamnesia has you covered with all the top seeds from the industry's leading seed banks, including its own. Visitors to the Zamnesia website are also treated to a vast variety of blog articles tackling all sorts of topics, from cultivation to culture and legal reform. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis aficionado or just taking those initial steps, let Zamnesia be your guide to discovering the finest seeds, accessories, and information. With high-quality, proven products, discreet delivery, and excellent customer reviews, Zamnesia allows home growers to experience the thrill of cannabis cultivation like never before.