Biscotti from Zamnesia Seeds is a high-performing sweet strain derived from South Florida OG and Gelato. The strain is versatile and accessible to all levels of growers. Biscotti has the potential to reach heights of around 130–170cm, so a little space is required for it to thrive. However, those looking to flex LST methods will find a receptive partner. After just 8–9 weeks of flowering, Biscotti will be ready to yield. When grown in the best possible conditions, the returns are epic. Indoor plants produce 550–650g/m², while outdoor specimens showcase up to 800g/plant—a massive harvest for a low-hassle cultivar. Rich, honey-like flavours with a tinge of vanilla and earthiness are yet another reward for growing Biscotti. And with 25% THC, this strain delivers a potent but massively soothing high that is also sure to get the creative juices flowing.

