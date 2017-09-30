This autoflowering F1 version of Blue Cheese is a superb variety well worth the space in the grow room or on the shelf. It's part of the F1 hybrid line that revolutionised the cannabis market. Blue Cheese F1 Automatic offers stable, reliable genetics and classic cheese aromas and flavours enhanced by blueberries, diesel and cheese notes.



Easy to grow and highly rewarding, this strain is an excellent choice for the home grower. Plants remain short and discreet, reaching 60–90cm, which makes them manageable and suitable for any environment, be it indoors or out. The robust genetics of Blue Cheese F1 Automatic also offers great resistance to ailments which typically plague cannabis plants, such as pests and diseases. It's a speedy variety, too, with fat buds available within 10 weeks after the seeds have sprouted. Once the flowers are dry, you can expect to bag 500g/m² in indoor environments and 100–200g when you cultivate under the sun.



These flowers contain approximately 21% of THC and are a good social smoke with the ability to make users relaxed, happy, and in the mood for giggles and fun. Enjoyed alone, it will help unwind and mellow out.

