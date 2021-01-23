Candy Rain is the result of pairing two delicious strains: London Pound Cake and Gelato. This cultivar is reliable, versatile, and accessible, thanks to its robust genetics. Whether cultivated indoors or outdoors, growers have plenty of options with Candy Rain. As an indica-dominant specimen, the plant stays pretty low to the ground, peaking at around 130cm indoors and 150cm outdoors. However, Candy Rain is also receptive to training methods, should you wish to curb its height further. Otherwise, just provide some maintenance and upkeep along the way. After 9–10 weeks of flowering, Candy Rain will be ready to harvest. Returns sit in the region of 450–550g/m² indoors and up to 550g/plant outdoors. True to its namesake, Candy Rain's flavour showcases a downpour of tasty sweet fruits backed up with a bit of citrus and butter. And with around 20% THC in tow, Candy Rain showers users with an upbeat buzz that's perfect for chilling solo or with friends.

